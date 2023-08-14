Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $6.69 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

