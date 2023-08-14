Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.3 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of EUTLF remained flat at $6.69 during trading hours on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Communications
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.