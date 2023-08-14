Evercore ISI Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

WMG opened at $32.90 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

