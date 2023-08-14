EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 431,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.34. 228,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,842 shares of company stock valued at $901,792. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

