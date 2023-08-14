Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.33.

EIF traded up C$0.96 on Monday, hitting C$50.44. 83,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$41.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

