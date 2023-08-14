Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Insider Sells C$51,171.07 in Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Robbins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$51,171.07.

Shares of XTC traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597. The firm has a market cap of C$318.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.12. Exco Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

