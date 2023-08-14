Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.83 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

