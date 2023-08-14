Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

