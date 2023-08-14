Fei USD (FEI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,957.20

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.38 million and $68,957.20 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,358.37 or 1.00014845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95751292 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $64,393.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

