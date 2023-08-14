Fei USD Price Down 1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $64,441.61 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,340.64 or 1.00017176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,519 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,186.41866397 with 34,837,519.03590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95790102 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $67,836.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

