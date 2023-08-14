F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Trading 4% Higher

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 55,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 203,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 4.1 %

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 30.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 91,942 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 216.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.