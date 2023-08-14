FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.4 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FBBPF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

