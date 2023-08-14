Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 526.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.