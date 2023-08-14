Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 132,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 49,988 shares.The stock last traded at $49.95 and had previously closed at $49.86.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $517.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

