Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 147,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 106,738 shares.The stock last traded at $19.87 and had previously closed at $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDUS

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.