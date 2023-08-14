Financial Comparison: True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) vs. TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for True Nature and TESSCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get True Nature alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.13

This table compares True Nature and TESSCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

True Nature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

True Nature has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares True Nature and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90% TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02%

Summary

True Nature beats TESSCO Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Nature

(Get Free Report)

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for True Nature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Nature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.