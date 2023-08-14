Finer Wealth Management Inc. Buys 444 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunoco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

