Finer Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. 5,672,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,206,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.