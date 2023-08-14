Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 330,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 304,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.