Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 689 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.30. 3,379,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,786,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

