Finer Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.8% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,275,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

