First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Citizens Business Bank owned approximately 3.58% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 5,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,820. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 342.11%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

