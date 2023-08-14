First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FEUZ stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $39.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.9067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.