First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 73,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 64,421 shares.The stock last traded at $104.76 and had previously closed at $104.64.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

