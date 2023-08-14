First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Bought by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4,319.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,781 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 4.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Citizens Business Bank owned approximately 1.96% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 103,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,486. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.