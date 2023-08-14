First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 23.8% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

TDIV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 79,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,096. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

