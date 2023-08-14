FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Reduced by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,042 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $39,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock remained flat at $36.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,873. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.