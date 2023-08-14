FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 2,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.50, for a total transaction of C$309,000.00.

FirstService Price Performance

TSE FSV traded down C$3.02 on Monday, reaching C$205.34. 60,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,085. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$152.30 and a 12 month high of C$212.04. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$201.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.1882982 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.