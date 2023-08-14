Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. On average, analysts expect Flexible Solutions International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.85 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,133 shares of company stock worth $111,888. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile



Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

