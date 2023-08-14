Floor & Decor’s (FND) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.52. 219,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,518. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

