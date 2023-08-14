Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,703. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

