Forge First Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $23.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,230.11. 93,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,833. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,650.63. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

