Forge First Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $549.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,766. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.10 and a 200-day moving average of $511.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

