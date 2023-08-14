Forge First Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.30 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000. CME Group accounts for 2.4% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,391 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,729 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $205.85. The stock had a trading volume of 667,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

