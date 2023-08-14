Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.