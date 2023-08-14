Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Aptiv stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

