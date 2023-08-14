Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 410,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 190,890 shares.The stock last traded at $74.19 and had previously closed at $77.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $641,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.