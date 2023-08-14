Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.62

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 30664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

