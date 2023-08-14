Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 45274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 935,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 935,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,809. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

