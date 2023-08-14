G999 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000135 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

