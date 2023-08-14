Gala 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.15 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Gala has a market capitalization of $589.48 million and approximately $43.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,318,094,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,331,302,533 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

