Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD):

8/12/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2023 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,973. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.