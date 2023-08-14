GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 24th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

