GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.43 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
