GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.43 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

GEE Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

