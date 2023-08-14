Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $357.70 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003352 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 361,735,022 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

