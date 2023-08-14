GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) vs. DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Head to Head Comparison

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 1.27% 3.20% 2.31% GeneDx -208.96% -134.48% -82.68%

Volatility and Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 3 0 3.00 GeneDx 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DocGo and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. GeneDx has a consensus target price of $72.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,277.61%. Given GeneDx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx is more favorable than DocGo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocGo and GeneDx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 2.36 $34.58 million $0.07 143.29 GeneDx $234.69 million 0.57 -$548.98 million N/A N/A

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx.

Summary

DocGo beats GeneDx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

