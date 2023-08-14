General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.54. 268,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.