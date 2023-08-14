General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.54. 268,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
