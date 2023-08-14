Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Insider Edward T. Flynn Acquires 10,000 Shares

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 756,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

