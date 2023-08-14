Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

