Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

GEODF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.