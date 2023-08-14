Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
GEODF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
About Geodrill
