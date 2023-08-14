Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 268,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 617,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,893 shares of company stock valued at $882,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

